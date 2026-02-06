Bulls' Anfernee Simons: Will start in debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Simons is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
This certainly doesn't cement Simons in as a starter moving forward, as the Bulls are without several key backcourt contributors Thursday, including Josh Giddey (hamstring), Collin Sexton (recently traded) and Tre Jones (hamstring). However, this should be a great opportunity for Simons to show what he can do in his first action with the Bulls.
