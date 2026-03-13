site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Josh Giddey: Cleared to play
Giddey (ankle) will play Thursday night against the Lakers.
As expected, Giddey will shed his probable tag and suit up for Thursday's clash in LA. He's been on an absolute tear lately, racking up three triple-doubles in his last four appearances.
