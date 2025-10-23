Giddey finished Wednesday's 115-111 win over Detroit with 19 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-11 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and one block across 29 minutes.

Giddey signed a four-year, $100 million extension in September after months of negotiation, but he knew his worth and put that on display Wednesday as he led the Bulls to a win on Opening Night. Giddey projects to be a nightly triple-double threat as Chicago's lead playmaker, and he's likely to see a short-term bump in usage until Coby White (ankle) is cleared to return.