Giddey (hamstring) is listed as doutbtful for Sunday's game against the Nets but is nearing a return and will join the Bulls this week, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Giddey was assigned to the G League Windy City Bulls on Sunday to get some additional practice under his belt. Assuming he doesn't play Sunday, his next chance to play would be Tuesday at home against the Clippers. Giddey' hasn't played since Dec. 29 due to a left hamstring strain, and his return would likely result in Tre Jones reverting to a bench role.