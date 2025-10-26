Giddey provided 21 points (7-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Saturday's 110-98 victory over Orlando.

Giddey served as one of Chicago's top scoring options Saturday night, leading the team with 21 points. He also made an impact on the glass, falling just two rebounds shy of his second double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. It's still early in the season, but Giddey has already shown that he can provide fantasy value across the board on a nightly basis.