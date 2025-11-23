Giddey registered 18 points (5-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes during the Bulls' 121-120 win over the Wizards on Saturday.

Giddey recorded his fourth triple-double of the season Saturday and is up to 22 for his NBA career, which surpasses the likes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Kyle Lowry on the NBA's all-time list. Giddey has done a little bit of everything for the Bulls this year, and he has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 20.4 points, 10.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per game.