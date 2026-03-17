Giddey finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 15 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-107 win over Memphis.

Giddey continues to pile up triple-doubles, accomplishing this feat in five of his last seven appearances. The star guard appears primed to cap off the campaign on a high note after missing some time with a hamstring injury in February. Over his last seven outings, Giddey has averaged 19.0 points, 12.0 assists, 11.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 36.4 minutes per game.