Giddey produced 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-116 loss to Charlotte.

Giddey finished just one assist away from recording what would've been his third triple-double over his last seven games. The versatile guard is an excellent fantasy option due to his elite ability to fill the stat sheet, and it seems there are no weaknesses in his game right now. Giddey should continue to be one of the most productive guards in fantasy as long as he stays healthy and sees around 35 minutes per game.