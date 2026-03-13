Giddey had 27 points (10-17 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, 15 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.

The fifth-year guard came up a couple boards short of his 11th triple-double of the season, and the 29th of his career, while the six made three-pointers were a season high. Giddey has dished at least 15 dimes in back-to-back games and has reached double-digits in that category in four of his last five appearances, averaging a blistering 19.4 points, 12.2 assists, 11.2 rebounds, 4.0 threes and 1.2 steals since the calendar flipped to March.