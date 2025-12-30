Giddey has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to a left hamstring injury, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports. He'll end the night with 11 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes.

Giddey was quickly ruled out after he was spotted heading to the locker room during the third quarter. The severity of his injury is unclear at this time, but the team should have more details over the next few days.