Buzelis notched 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 36 minutes during Monday's 142-110 victory over the 76ers.

Buzelis did not have an efficient night by any means, but his fantasy managers will be encouraged by the bump in usage -- Nikola Vucevic (calf) sat this game out and is likely day-to-day. With Patrick Williams (knee) going to miss more time, Buzelis is going to have plenty of opportunity to put up fantasy numbers. Through nine February outings, Buzelis is averaging 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers.