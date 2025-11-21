Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Tracking toward playing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
The Cavaliers have kept Garland out for five consecutive games to manage his left toe injury, but the star guard appears to be ready to roll Friday. The team will manage his workload to under 30 minutes if he's available, per Davies. Garland has averaged 13.0 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes per contest over three games this season.
