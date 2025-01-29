Garland will be rested Wednesday against Miami.
Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so presumably, Garland will be ready for Thursday's game against Atlanta. Garland has made 13 appearances in January so far, averaging 24.7 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 31.4 minutes. Ty Jerome could step into a larger role with Garland on the shelf for Wednesday.
