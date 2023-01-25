Gallinari (knee) said Sunday in an interview with Gianluca Bortolomai of AroundTheGame.com that his goal remains to return to game action at some point during the Celtics' postseason run.

At the time he underwent surgery in late September to address a torn ACL sustained while playing for the Italian national team in EuroBasket 2022, Gallinari indicated that he wasn't ready to rule himself out for the 2022-23 season. Though Gallinari seems to have now dismissed the possibility of a regular-season return, he's been encouraged enough by his rehab thus far to remain focused on playing during the postseason. Gallinari has continued to conduct his rehab under the supervision of the Celtics' training staff and has even traveled for most of the team's road games, but Boston has yet to reveal when he'll be ready to resume on-court work. If Gallinari makes it back at some point during the playoffs, he'll likely be tasked with handling only a limited role off the bench.