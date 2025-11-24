Celtics' Derrick White: Bounces back in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White ended with 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 138-129 win over Orlando.
White was held to six points on 2-for-13 from the field Friday, so Sunday's strong showing was a welcome sight. He's now scored in double figures nine times through 11 appearances in November, reaching the 20-point threshold in three of those appearances. White was also an unlikely contributor in blocks, tying his season-high in swats on the way to victory.
