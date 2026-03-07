White registered 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 120-100 victory over the Mavericks.

Despite Jayson Tatum (Achilles) returning to the lineup Friday, White remained a focal point of the Celtics' attack and reached the 20-point plateau for the fifth time in his last seven games. While he provided elite defensive value with two blocks and two steals, White's overall usage may see a slight dip as Tatum fully reintegrates into the offense. Regardless of White's scoring ceiling, his ability to generate defensive stats from the guard position keeps his floor high.