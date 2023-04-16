White contributed 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two blocks across 38 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 win over the Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

White was outstanding for the Celtics despite the star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the offense. White was there every time the Celtics needed him, but he also rounded out the stat line with solid passing, rebounding and defensive numbers. White should remain in the starting unit for the second game of the series Tuesday, though he's not likely to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis.