White (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

White is working through a minor calf injury, which isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Saturday's contest. Over his last five games, White has averaged 172. points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game, though he's shot just 39.1 percent from the field over that span.