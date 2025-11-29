Celtics' Derrick White: Good to go vs. Timberwolves
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (calf) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.
White is working through a minor calf injury, which isn't severe enough for him to be sidelined for Saturday's contest. Over his last five games, White has averaged 172. points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks over 34.4 minutes per game, though he's shot just 39.1 percent from the field over that span.
More News
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Nets 27 points with four stocks•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Bounces back in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Teases triple-double Sunday•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Posts well-rounded line in win•
-
Celtics' Derrick White: Paces team in assists•