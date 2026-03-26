Celtics' Derrick White: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White is questionable for Friday's game against the Hawks with a bruised right knee.
The Celtics could see how the star guard is feeling following Friday's pregame warmups before updating his status. Payton Pritchard would likely step into a featured role as the starting point guard if White cannot play.
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