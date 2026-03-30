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Celtics' Derrick White: Probable for Monday
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RotoWire Staff
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White (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Hawks.
After missing Sunday's game against Charlotte, White is expected to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. He's likely to see a bump in usage as well with Jayson Tatum (rest) getting the night off for maintenance.