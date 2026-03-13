Celtics' Derrick White: Probable for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (knee) is probable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
White is on track to return from a one-game absence Saturday evening, which will likely result in Payton Pritchard heading back to the second unit. Check back for official confirmation on White's status closer to Saturday's tipoff.
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