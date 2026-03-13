Celtics' Derrick White: Won't go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
White (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe
White will take a seat for Thursday's action after picking up a bruised right knee. Payton Pritchard appears in line to make the start at point guard with White out of commission.
