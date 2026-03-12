Celtics' Jayson Tatum: Sitting out Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tatum (Achilles) is out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Tatum will get a maintenance day against the Thunder after appearing in Boston's last two games. With this news, Baylor Scheierman, Sam Hauser and Hugo Gonzalez will have a chance to be more involved for Boston.
