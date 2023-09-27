Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Tuesday that Brogdon is completely healthy heading into training camp, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

It was reported that Brogdon may need offseason surgery to repair a partial tendon tear in his right elbow/forearm, but he was ultimately able to clear the issue on his own and should be full go for training camp. There was also concern that Brogdon had grown disgruntled with the organization after nearly being traded, but the point guard appears to have put that issue behind him as well. With Marcus Smart no longer in the picture, there should be more minutes in the backcourt available for Brogdon in 2023-24, but Derrick White will still be Boston's starting point guard.