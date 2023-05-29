Brogdon (elbow/forearm) has been upgraded to available for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus Miami on Monday, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in his right elbow that leads into his forearm since Game 1 versus Miami. Despite the injury, the 2023 NBA Sixth Man of the Year was able to play his usual role in the first two matchups, posting 16.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes per game, but he was a non-factor for Games 3-5 before taking a seat for Game 6. There's no guarantee Brogdon plays heavy minutes in the critical Game 7, but his availability should be a positive boost to Boston's bench, which scored just 11 points during the Game 6 win.