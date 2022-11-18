Kabingele posted 21 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-8 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and a whopping seven blocks in Thursday's 105-103 home win over the Go-Go.

The starting center was a force at the rim with seven blocks and his third double-double of the young season. The seven swats were a career G-League high for the big Canadian. Maine is 5-0 and led by the twin towers of Kabengele and Luka Samanic. Considering the thin frontcourt of the parent club, either tower could soon be seeing time in Boston.