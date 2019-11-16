Massinburg totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Delaware.

Massinburg acted as an offensive sparkplug off the bench Friday, leading the Nets in scoring in just 21 second-team minutes. While Friday's performance was his best of the season, Massinburg's providing solid value for Long Island as he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.1 minutes off the bench through three games.