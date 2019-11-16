CJ Massinburg: Drops 28 off bench
Massinburg totaled 28 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in Friday's loss to Delaware.
Massinburg acted as an offensive sparkplug off the bench Friday, leading the Nets in scoring in just 21 second-team minutes. While Friday's performance was his best of the season, Massinburg's providing solid value for Long Island as he's averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 24.1 minutes off the bench through three games.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.