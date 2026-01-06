Clippers' Brook Lopez: Not starting Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lopez won't start against the Warriors on Monday, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
With Ivica Zubac back in the starting five, Lopez will slide to the second unit. Over 21 appearances off the bench this season, the veteran center has averaged 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per contest.
