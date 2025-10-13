Lopez scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding three blocks, a rebound and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 102-94 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

The veteran center appears to be nearly in midseason form as he supplied his usual strong production at the rim and from beyond the arc. Lopez will back up Ivica Zubac in the Clippers' frontcourt this season, which means he's highly unlikely to see the 30-plus minutes a game he grew used to getting in Milwaukee, but a shift to the second unit should allow the 37-year-old to prolong his career while still being effective on a per-minute basis.