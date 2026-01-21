Lopez contributed zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and three blocks across 14 minutes during Tuesday's 138-110 loss to the Bulls.

Lopez added three blocks in the loss, although that's really where the good news ends. With Ivica Zubac now healthy, Lopez is playing a modest role off the bench, providing no value outside of the shot-blocking. At best, he can be considered for streaming purposes, although even that might be a stretch at this point.