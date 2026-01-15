Lopez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's matchup with the Wizards, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Ivica Zubac is sitting out Wednesday's game with an ankle injury, which will result in Lopez drawing the spot-start. Lopez has been inconsistent as a starter this season with averages of 10.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 triples and 1.2 blocks per contest, but with a favorable matchup against the Wizards, he's someone to consider as a streamer.