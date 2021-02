Otoru suffered a quad strain in a recent practice and is currently sidelined, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Otoru is under the care of the team outside of the G League bubble due to his quad strain. The 21-year-old has appeared in 10 games for the Clippers so far this season in limited fashion. Oturu has yet to score more than four points or play more than 12 minutes in any of those outings.