Grantham has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Clippers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Grantham will compete for a final roster spot, but if he doesn't make it, there's a solid chance he ends up in the G League. He spent most of last season there with the Thunder's affiliate, averaging 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 26.5 minutes.