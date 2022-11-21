Kennard (calf) will remain out for Monday's game versus Utah, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
Kennard is still nursing a strained right calf and remains without a firm timetable. This will be his third straight absence, and he's expected to be re-evaluated at some point in the week ahead.
