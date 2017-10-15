Clippers' Marshall Plumlee: Waived by Clippers
Plumlee was waived by the Clippers on Saturday, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Plumlee was a relative longshot to make the team, as he scored just 40 total points and 51 total rebounds last season in 21 appearances with the Knicks. With the news, he'll likely seek work in the G-League.
