Clippers' Mfiondu Kabengele: Massive effort powers G League win
Kabengele posted 38 points (14-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's G League win over Stockton.
Kabengele has scored at least 25 in three straight games since returning to the farm, posting two double-doubles. He may force his way back to the NBA sooner rather than later.
