Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Has contract fully guaranteed
Teodosic will not be waived by the Clippers, making his contract for the 2018-19 season full guaranteed, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic opted into the final year of his contract back in June, but Sunday served as the deadline for the Clippers to waive him without penalty. The point guard now will have the $6.3 million option he elected to take fully guaranteed as a result. He does, however, have more competition for minutes at point guard this season with Patrick Beverley back healthy along with the drafting of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was very impressive during summer league.
