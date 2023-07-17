Moon put up 21 points (7-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds, two steals and a block over 24 minutes during Sunday's 104-103 loss to the Lakers.

Moon capped off his impressive Summer League with another gem, posting team-highs in points, rebounds and assists. He averaged 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks on 55.4% from the field, 57.7% on three-pointers and 91.7% from the charity stripe in five appearances in Summer League, making a strong case to be picked up by a team ahead of the 2023-24 season.