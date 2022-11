Mudiay notched 15 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three steals and one rebound in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-91 win over Grand Rapids.

Mudiay posted his second straight outing of 15 or more points, having now done so in five games this year. He has averaged 15.8 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals in eight games.