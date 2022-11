Clark posted 11 points (2-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, two steals and an assist in 32 minutes during Friday's 99-89 loss to Lakeland.

Clark was quite inefficient from the floor during Friday's contest, but he still managed to score in double figures while coming within two rebounds of a double-double. The 28-year-old has scored in double figures in every game this year.