Clark tallied 25 points (8-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 110-100 win over Lakeland.

Clark has been dominant early in the season, as he's posted double-doubles in five of his first six appearances. The 28-year-old is averaging 18.8 points and 11.3 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per game.