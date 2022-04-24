Gallinari isn't starting Sunday's Game 4 against the Heat on Sunday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Gallinari started in the last eight games and averaged 15.1 points and 4.5 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. However, he'll retreat to the bench since Clint Capela (knee) has been cleared to return to action.
More News
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Goes for 17 in playoff loss•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Posts 26 points in finale•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Double-doubles in return•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Good to go, starting Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Listed questionable yet again•
-
Hawks' Danilo Gallinari: Out at Toronto•