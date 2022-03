Wright posted 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists, one block and five steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 120-105 victory over Memphis.

Wright started in place of Trae Young (quadriceps) and while he didn't have the same impact as the star point guard, he recorded a strong stat line. In fact, both the 18-point and six-assist marks were the second-best outputs for him this season. Expect the veteran to see an uptick in his upside as long as Young remains out.