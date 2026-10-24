Alexander-Walker posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Friday's 128-81 win over the Hornets.

Alexander-Walker contributed across multiple categories despite struggling from long range. His five assists were encouraging, although the lopsided score limited his playing time, so he didn't come even remotely close to the 31-point performance he posted in the season opener. Still, Alexander-Walker should remain an important part of Atlanta's backcourt rotation, but his fantasy ceiling will depend on consistent scoring and defensive production alongside his playmaking responsibilities.