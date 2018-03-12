Cooley amassed 19 points (6-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's 136-122 win over the Texas Legends.

This was Cooley's best rebounding performance of the season as he also lead all G League players Saturday in the respective category. The 26-year old from Notre Dame has been a dominating force in the paint for the Bighorns all season long, contributing with 17.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game so far.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories