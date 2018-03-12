Jack Cooley: 19 and 18 in win
Cooley amassed 19 points (6-19 FG, 7-7 FT), 18 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Saturday's 136-122 win over the Texas Legends.
This was Cooley's best rebounding performance of the season as he also lead all G League players Saturday in the respective category. The 26-year old from Notre Dame has been a dominating force in the paint for the Bighorns all season long, contributing with 17.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game so far.
