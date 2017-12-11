Kings' Jack Cooley: Assigned to G-League
Cooley was assigned to the G-League on Monday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cooley has played a total of two minutes this season, so another stint in the G-League will allow him to see extended playing time and work on his overall development. Even when he's recalled, Cooley won't be in the rotation and can be avoided for fantasy purposes.
