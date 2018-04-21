Cooley appeared in seven games with Sacramento and mustered 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

This was Cooley's second year in the NBA while his rookie season was during the 2014-15 season with the Jazz. The Notre Dame product wasn't much of a factor in his seven games but did manage a season high 10 points on the final day of the regular season. Cooley will probably land on a G League team for next year.