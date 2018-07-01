Cooley, who wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Kings and is an unrestricted free agent, will play for the Suns' summer league team, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Cooley was with the Kings on a two-way contract last season, often flipping between the big club and the team's G-League affiliate. He saw action only only seven games at the NBA level and as a result, the Kings felt he was expendable. Look for Cooley to now join the Suns for summer league, where he'll attempt to impress the staff with the hope of earning a training camp invite. The 27-year-old forward isn't a lock to make a final regular-season roster.