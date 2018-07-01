Suns' Jack Cooley: Joining Suns for summer league
Cooley, who wasn't tendered a qualifying offer by the Kings and is an unrestricted free agent, will play for the Suns' summer league team, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cooley was with the Kings on a two-way contract last season, often flipping between the big club and the team's G-League affiliate. He saw action only only seven games at the NBA level and as a result, the Kings felt he was expendable. Look for Cooley to now join the Suns for summer league, where he'll attempt to impress the staff with the hope of earning a training camp invite. The 27-year-old forward isn't a lock to make a final regular-season roster.
More News
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...