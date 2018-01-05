Kings' Jack Cooley: Recalled from G-League
Cooley was recalled from the G-League's Reno Bighorns on Friday, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Cooley has played just two minutes at the NBA level this season. He will seemingly bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...