Jack Cooley: Heads to Italy
Cooley signed a contract last week with Dinamo Sassari of the Italian League.
Cooley spent the 2017-18 season with the Kings on a two-way deal. He played almost exclusively at the G League level, logging a mere seven appearances with Sacramento in what marked his first NBA action since the 2014-15 campaign. The 27-year-old center didn't turn many heads while suiting up for the Suns' summer league squad in July, so he'll test his luck overseas in 2018-19.
